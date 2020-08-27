Security of imambargahs reviewed

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan visited various imambargahs in the City, including the imambargah situated at 84-Rashi Bhawan Brandreth Road on 6th of Muharramul Harram.

He reviewed the security arrangements as well as implementation status of coronavirus SOPs by the participants in majalis and processions. He also met with the organisers of majalis as well as the community leaders and asked them about the security arrangements. The community leaders and management of imambargahs expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements made by police.