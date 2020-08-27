Call to eliminate corporal punishment

LAHORE:Democratic Commission for Human Development (DCHD) organised a consultation with media persons at a local hotel here on Wednesday.

The event is part of the child protection project initiated and supported by Save the Children and its partners for the last four years. The project focuses on reducing physical and humiliating punishment (PHP) in communities, homes, and schools in four rural districts and one urban centre in Pakistan. The consultation focused on discussing the reasons, issues and impacts of corporal, physical and humiliating punishment on children, their future and the society as a whole.

DCHD highlighted and reminded the audience that Pakistan has ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child (the CRC) 30 years ago, which makes Pakistan committed to fulfilling the responsibilities outlined. The attendees provided valuable insights and suggestions for creating awareness about the issues pertaining to PHP.