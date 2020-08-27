Accord inked to raise literacy rate

LAHORE:Alight Pakistan and Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department (L&NFBED) of the Punjab government have agreed to collaborate for devising and implementing multi-pronged strategies to improve literacy rate in the province where over nine million children are out of school.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday by L&NFBED Secretary Sumaira Samad and Deputy Chief of Party Alight Pakistan Kamran Iftikhar in the presence of Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department Raja Rashid Hafeez, Alight Pakistan Country Representative Dr Tariq Cheema, and Literacy Department Additional Secretary Bashir Zahid Goraya.

“With the landmark Punjab Literacy Policy in place, now we are building strategic partnerships in multiple areas to expand the network and enhance the impact of the department,” said Raja Rashid Hafeez.

Dr Tariq Cheema said, “Our priority is to enroll more out-of-school children while ensuring the already enrolled children in non-formal schools to help them overcome educational losses due to discontinuity in their learning.”

According to the arrangement duly approved by the Standing Committee of Cabinet on Legislative Business, model non-formal shelter schools will be established at the pre-identified locations.

Besides, educational materials, imparting of teacher training and missing facilities would also be provided for the literacy centres across the province.Piloting of innovative models in non-formal education to address challenges of access and quality are also the part of the mutual arrangement and the proposed activities.