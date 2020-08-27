Peace measures reviewed

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat said in a statement that special measures had been taken on the direction of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to maintain peace during Muharram and the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order reviewed security arrangements in all 36 districts.

Comprehensive security plans have been drawn up in collaboration with the administration and peace committees, he said adding COVID-19 SOPs had been developed and all stakeholders had been appealed to follow them and take care of their own lives and the lives of others.

The law minister said strict action had been ordered against religious hate content on social media. So far 203 complaints have been received, all of which have been cracked down on. He said the district administration had been directed to meet the mourners and ensure adherence to agreed routes and time constraints.

Raja Basharat said that pillion riding and display of all kinds of weapons would completely be banned on 9th and 10th Muharram and where necessary, Rangers and Army could also be called. However, according to reports so far, the situation in the province is satisfactory.

He expressed special gratitude to the religious scholars for their cooperation in maintaining law and order and said that he hoped that during Muharram, an atmosphere of brotherhood would prevail among all schools of thought and this holy month would pass peacefully.