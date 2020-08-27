Moonis Elahi lauds PML-Q workers’ relief activities

LAHORE:The Pakistan Muslim League-Q and Eco Friends workers have rendered unprecedented relief services during the coronavirus crisis.

They have risked their lives to save the masses from the deadly virus, said PML-Q senior central leader MNA Moonis Elahi. He was briefed about the outcomes of the PML-Q workers’ video conference organised on the topic of Disaster Management on Wednesday. The briefing was given to him by PML-Q adviser and national team leader of Eco Friends Rizwan Mumtaz Ali.

Moonis Elahi said the PML-Q and Eco Friends workers had provided protective equipment,

including face masks, sanitizer, in a huge quantity and created awareness among the people about the coronavirus pandemic across Punjab.