JI to give surprise in LG polls, says Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the party workers to make preparations for the upcoming local government polls as “now it’s the turn of Jamaat Islami.”

He said the nation had tested other political parties since Pakistan’s creation but they plundered the country’s resources, promoted corruption and destroyed health, education, judicial and other sectors, leaving the masses in miserable condition.

Sirajul Haq assured the workers that the JI will give surprise in the local government (LG) elections. Addressing “Local Government Convention” at Mansoora on the occasion of the JI’s 80th Foundation Day, Sirajul Haq said it was high time to expose the ruling capitalist mafia’s self-serving agenda and get rid of the corrupt elite in the best interest of the people of Pakistan.

The masses, he said, had already became desperate of the ruling parties who were sides of the same coin but only made tall claims to decisive the poor people during the elections. He said that it was an irony that despite passage of 72 years of its creation, Pakistan’s basic problems were yet to be resolved. He said millions of people slept on footpaths, children studied poor and old dated curriculum, millions lived without basic health facilities, schools and colleges, and farmers and labourers were starving and left abandoned to die.

Sirajul Haq said the PTI came in power on the slogan of “change and Naya Pakistan” but it destroyed even the “old Pakistan.” He said the rulers had completely surrendered before the international powers and were developing foreign and economic policies under their supervision. It was proved, he added, that the PTI had failed to protect the ideological and geographical boundaries of the country as it deceived the masses in the name of “Madina State” and completely handed over Kashmir to New Delhi.

The situation demanded, he said, that the workers of the JI became ready to mobiles the masses to transform the country into a real welfare state. He said the days of the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP to mislead the masses were over as they were ready to embrace the real change in the shape of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim also spoke on occasion and shed light on the objectives of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s creation. The JI Lahore chapter organised the event.

Meanwhile, highlighting the role of JI in passage of Objective Resolution, preparation of Ulema’s 22-point and approval of Islamic Constitution of Pakistan, JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch said the JI always remained at the forefront to transform the country into a real Islamic welfare state. Addressing a gathering, he reiterated that the JI would continue its efforts for the country and Muslim world with full commitment and play its role in the unity of the Ummah.