Ministers review smog committee progress

LAHORE:Punjab Environment Minister Bao Rizwan along with the provincial minister for industries chaired a review meeting of Smog Committee and decided that no industrial unit will be allowed to operate without its registration with the FBR.

Moreover, the industrial units will also need to obtain all the necessary approvals from the department concerned, otherwise, their operations will not be allowed at any cost. It was decided in the meeting held at Environment Protection Department Punjab head office.

Both ministers reviewed the progress of Smog Committee and decided all the required tasks will be finalised before the first spell of smog. The representatives of all the departments concerned informed the meeting that they were doing the tasks assigned to them.

It was decided that the brick kilns would be shifted to zig zag technology with the support of soft loans from Bank of Punjab. Environment Minister Bao Rizwan informed the meeting that brick kilns will be given another slight chance regarding their conversion to zig-zag technology. A note in this regard will be moved to the chief minister and final decision will be made later.

A detailed meeting with the stakeholders would held to discuss the soft loans for brick kilns’ conversion to zig-zag technology. Furthermore, PSQCA and OGRA will be taken into loop so that final SOPs could be made to deal with the fake lubricant manufactures. The advice from other departments has also been sought in this regard, Bao Rizwan said. Transport Department and traffic police will initiate a campaign against two-stroke and other vehicles for emission control and their practical work performance report will be reviewed in the next meeting. Agriculture Department will impose Section 144 and farmers will not be allowed to burn stubble. Health Department will provide complete data of hospital waste and its incineration from both private and government hospitals all over Punjab. The meeting decided strict action will be taken against the illegal steel mills using substandard fuel.