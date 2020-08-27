600 cameras to monitor Zuljinah processions

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has finalised security arrangements regarding Muharram-ul-Haram. Monitoring of mourning processions was started from the beginning of Muharram through surveillance cameras installed by PSCA across the metropolitan city. More than 600 cameras will continue to monitor the procession routes from different parts of city on 9th and 10th Muharram.

According to the spokesperson for PSCA, in order to make the security more effective, the authority has completed a survey of the procession routes in collaboration with Lahore Police, on which the authority will install cameras at 26 more points. PSCA will also monitor the main Ashura procession with its mobile command vehicle.

More than 230 Police Communication Officers from Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre will be on duty in three shifts. Members of other law enforcement agencies will also be on duty in the IC3.