PM will not give NRO to anyone: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the rejection of the FATF bill in the Senate is regrettable and a matter of concern for national politics.

He added that this step is not only against national interest but it also proves that those who plunder the national treasury and take turns for coming to power do not care about the security and integrity of Pakistan nor do they care about national identity in the international community. In his tweet, the minister said that the opposition leaders were in fact using their members when the NRO was not given to them. In particular, their irresponsible behaviour came to light in the Senate on this most important constitution-making process.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that a leader like Imran Khan cannot be intimidated by such political tactics. No matter what anyone does, the Prime Minister will not give NRO to anyone and will not back down from his position. Abdul Aleem Khan added that the people will not support such negative politics of the opposition at all, and warned that it would be better if the opposition leaders take their behaviour seriously and reconsider their role and at least show a positive attitude on national security issues which democracy demands from them, otherwise they will lose their remaining credibility among the people.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also said that during the last 2 years corruption of 3 decades has been exposed and that was the reason that different political parties were going to unite, but people would never trust them again.