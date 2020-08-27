Corona safety items provided to police

LAHORE:Punjab IG has said the process of timely provision of safety items and implementation of SOPs must continue for officers deputed on security duty.

As per a letter issued from CPO, during Muharram, 13,300 gowns, 22,548 surgical masks and 16,950 surgical gloves, 1,795 litre sanitizers and 2,050 goggles have been provided to all districts. Around 300 coverall gowns have been provided to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala. Likewise, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan and in Faisalabad have been give 600 surgical gloves per district whereas in rest of the districts 450 surgical gloves have been given to each district whereas hand sanitisers have been given to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan and Faisalabad 80 litres per district whereas in remaining districts, 45 litres have been provided each district. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan and Faisalabad have been given 100 goggles each district whereas 50 goggles have been given to rest of the each district. Overall Lahore police has been given 2708 surgical mask, Rawalpindi police has been given 1,768 masks, 1,618 masks to Faisalabad, 1,293 to Multan, 1,397 to Gujranwala, 634 to Attock, 340 to Jhelum, 438 to Chakwal, 715 to Sargodha, 250 to Mianwali, 297 to Khushab, 270 to Bhakkar, 665 to Gujrat, 429 to Mandi Bahauddin, 974 to Sialkot, 189 to Hafizabad, 320 to Narowal, 360 to Toba Tek Singh, 260 to Chiniot, 510 to Jhang, 604 to Sheikhupura, 399 to Kasur, 275 to Nankana, 535 to Okara, 387 to Sahiwal and 465 to Vehari.