Jhoola, Tazia processions taken out

LAHORE:The mourning activities of Ashura stepped up here on Wednesday as on Muharram 6 several processions of Jhoola (Shabeeh-e-Gahwara-e-Hazrat Ali Asghar) having a replica of his baby cot were taken out from different parts of city.

The Jhoola processions and Tazias were taken out to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali Asghar, the youngest and six-month old son of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) who, according to the historians and Zakerin, was shot in the throat by a three-pronged arrow by the

official army on Muharram 5. He was buried on Muharram 6.

The processions passed from their routes with mourners beating their chests and reciting Nohas and Marsias. Apart from that the processions of Alam of Hazrat Abbas were also brought out in some parts of the city, which were accompanied by chest beating and Noha reciting mourners. A number of Majalis were also held in which Zakerin highlighted the Masaaibs (torments) on the family and companions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

This cot replica looks like a mausoleum from outside but is cot-like from the inside, having children clothes, fruits, toys and other souvenirs on which lot of people offer special prayers (Mannat) specially the childless couples yearning for having children. The baby clothes inside the cot were soaked in red colour to imitate the blood soaked clothes of Hazrat Ali Asghar (RA).

Muharram 7, Thursday (today), the processions of Mehndi of Hazrat Qasim, son of Hazrat Imam Hasan (RA), will be brought out. The mourning activity and highlighting of Masaaibs (torments) on the family of Imam Hussain (RA) will gain momentum since it was the day when the martyrs of Karbala were left completely without water after they were barred from taking water from the Euphrates river.