Three ‘robbers’ involved in ‘over 100 criminal cases’ held

Police on Wednesday busted a gang of three robbers allegedly involved in over a 100 criminal cases. A raid was conducted near the Sawera Mill, said the Sukkan police, adding that two hand grenades, weapons and a motorcycle were found on the arrested suspects, identified as Abdur Rasheed, Nazeer Ahmed and Abdul Ghani.

The police said the suspects were also involved in injuring a police head constable, namely Mansoor Hussain, during a robbery incident on August 21. The police said the gang was involved in robberies and street crime, particularly in Sukkan, Sharafi Goth and Shah Latif areas. The police have registered cases against them.