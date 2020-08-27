Four more patients die in Sindh due to COVID-19

Four more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 201 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,388 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 6,389 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 201 people, or 3.2 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 977,056 tests, which have resulted in 128,877 positive cases, which means that 13 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 has increased slightly to 1.9 per cent. He said that 3,938 patients are currently under treatment: 3,625 in self-isolation at home, seven at isolation centres and 306 at hospitals, while 214 patients are in critical condition, of whom 34 are on life support.

He added that 90 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 122,551, which continues to show a 95 per cent recovery rate. The CM said that out of the 201 fresh cases of Sindh, 94 (or 47 per cent) have been reported in Karachi: 44 new patients belong to District South, 20 to District East, nine each to District Central and District Malir, eight to District Korangi and four to District West.

Thatta has reported 39 new cases, Badin and Jamshoro nine each, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan seven each, Umerkot five, Hyderabad, Matiari, Larkana, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad three each, Shikarpur two, and Ghotki, Kambar, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas, Naushehroferoze and Sukkur one each, he added.