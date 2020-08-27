Towel factory destroyed, private office damaged in fire incidents

A fire destroyed a tower factory, namely AA Enterprises, in New Karachi’s Gabol Town, Sector 16-B, on Wednesday. According to the fire department, three fire tenders attended the scene to put out the blaze that broke out at the factory’s ground floor and later engulfed its first floor.

The fire brigade spokesperson said firefighters took around five hours to douse the blaze. No loss of life was reported and the fire broke out apparantly due to a short circuit, he added. He, however, said the fire caused a loss of millions of rupees and an investigation was underway to ascertain its actual cause.

In a similar incident, a fire broke out at a private company’s office located on the fourth floor of the Parsa Tower, near the Baloch Colony Flyover, on Sharea Faisal. Fire tenders, police and the Rangers subsequently attended the scene. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, it took three fire tenders around two hours to douse the fire.

The firefighters also saved the other offices located on the fourth floor of the building, he said. The spokesperson said no loss of life was reported and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.