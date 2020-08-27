Six races scheduled for today

LAHORE: Lahore Race Club has scheduled six races for its 5th summer meeting of 2020-21 here on Thursday (today) as the 10th of Moharram falls on Sunday.

Three of the Tuba Plate races are of 900 and the remaining three are of 1000 metres distance.

The first race favourite for win is Shining Armour, place Days Gone and fluke Dancing Beauty.

The second race favourite for win is Bright Gold, place Golden Pound and fluke Chan Punjabi.

The third race favourite for win is Qalandara, place After Hero and fluke Buzjushi.

The fourth race favourite for win is Fancy Choice, place Gondal Choice and fluke Silken Black.

The fifth race favourite for win is Fair Beauty, place Madhuri Dixit and fluke Princesses Anabia.

The sixth race favourite for win is Warrior Charge, place Salam Dera and fluke Remember Me.