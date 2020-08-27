Negative corona report mandatory for PHF’s five-a-side event

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), following in the footsteps of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has decided to resume domestic activities after conducting corona tests of players.

PHF sources said that corona negative report has been declared mandatory for participation in the five-a-side tournament in Karachi which is expected to be held from September 8. must also be corona free. This condition applies to players, match officials and ground staff.

It has been learnt that arrangements are being made to accommodate the teams at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, where a sanitising gate and a temperature gun will also be used. Teams will play two matches a day and each match will consist of two halves of 20 minutes each.

The PHF is awaiting the final reply to the letters written to the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and the Sindh government to hold the tournament. The event is expected to feature 10 to 12 departmental teams.