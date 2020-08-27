Zahid wants to develop more Ws

LAHORE: National High Performance Centre (NHPC) fast bowling coach Mohammad Zahid wants to see Pakistan producing greats like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, saying there is incredible talent in the country.

“I see this as a great opportunity to work with fast bowlers in Pakistan of varying ages and varying levels of experience. I’m really looking forward to the challenge,” he was quoted as saying by a website.

“There’s an incredible pace bowling talent in Pakistan, you just have to nurture that talent, guide it and then let it flourish. I’ve always believed that natural flair and ability should be allowed to blossom and not curtailed. As a coach, you should be there to guide and to get the best out of the players, without overhauling a player’s natural ability,” he said.

While the emergence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Musa and Mohammad Hasnain has rekindled hopes of a resurgence of Pakistan as a fast-bowling powerhouse, Zahid hopes to bring more such talented bowlers to the fore.

“I want to see Pakistan producing Wasim Akrams, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtars. I want Pakistan to be the best in the world when it comes to pace bowling,” he said.

“My career ended prematurely, and it still hurts me that I could not do what I wanted to. I did undoubtedly learn some harsh lessons as a result of my career ending much earlier than I had envisaged and I hope to share what went well and what did not go so well in my career with the current fast bowlers in Pakistan,” he said.

“While living in the UK I have been obtaining my coaching badges with the aim of working for PCB and giving back something to cricket in my country. That opportunity has finally come, and I can’t wait to get started in the role,” he said.