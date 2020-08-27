Pak skipper rises in ICC Test rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali jumped 11 places to the 23rd position in the latest Test player rankings, which were released on Wednesday afternoon.

Azhar, who started the third Test against England in 34th position, became Pakistan’s second highest-ranked batsman after Babar Azam, who retained his fifth position.

Azhar, who had scored 0, 18 and 20 in the first two Tests, scored 141 not out in the first innings, which was his 17th Test century in 81 matches, and 31 in the second.

Babar, who scored 11 and 63 not out, stayed in the fifth position with 797 points. The list is headed by Steve Smith of Australia (911 points), followed by Virat Kohli (886), Marnus Labuschagne (827) and Kane Williamson (812).

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who was adjudged Pakistan’s player of the series, has gained three places and is now in the 72nd position. Rizwan scored 53 and added 138 runs for the sixth wicket with Azhar in Pakistan’s first innings score of 273.

In the bowling table, Mohammad Abbas dropped out of the top-10 after sliding five places to share the 13th position with India’s Mohammad Shami. The fast bowler, however, remains Pakistan’s highest-ranked Test bowler.

Wrist spinner Yasir Shah, who took two for 173, slipped one place to the 23rd spot, Shaheen Shah Afridi retained the 33rd spot and Naseem Shah dropped to 57th position.