close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 27, 2020

Polish midfielder Linetty signs four-year Torino contract

Sports

AFP
August 27, 2020

MILAN: Polish international Karol Linetty on Tuesday signed a four-year deal with Torino from Serie A rivals Sampdoria.

The 25-year-old midfielder penned a contract until June 2024 with the northern Italian side.

Linetty moved from Lech Poznan in July 2016 and played 132 games for Sampdoria, scoring 11 goals.

He has also played 23 times for Poland. Torino finished 16th in Serie A last season just behind Genoa-club Sampdoria.

Latest News

More From Sports