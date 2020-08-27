close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
AFP
August 27, 2020

German rally cancelled over Covid-19, Italy leg moved forward

Sports

AFP
August 27, 2020

PARIS: The German leg of the World Rally Championships (WRC), scheduled for October 15-18, has been cancelled and the Italian rally moved forward by three weeks, organisers announced Wednesday.

The change was implemented after the forced cancellation of the Bostalsee-based event “due to restrictions on mass gatherings in Germany related to COVID-19”.

The Italian leg, on the island of Sardinia, will now be held on October 8-11.

The switch means the Italian rally will avoid a clash with Formula One’s October 31-November 1 Emilie-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

The WRC season will now comprise seven rallies, finishing off with the Ypres Rally in Belgium between November 19-22.

