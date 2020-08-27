NRAP to send Tokyo-bound shooters to all world cups

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) has decided to send the Tokyo-bound shooters to all world cups before the Olympics.

“The three shooters who have won quota places for Tokyo 2020 will be sent to participite in all world cups before the Olympics,” said NRAP secretary Razi Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’.

“This will help them improve their performance and their confidence through international exposure,” he added.

He added that G M Bashir, Gulfam Joseph, and Khalil Akhtar are training in Karachi and Jhelum.

It is to be noted that three shooters were sent to Germany in March for a month to get training from renowned international coaches. The cost of this one-month training was around Rs4.5 million, which was arranged by the association.

According to the initial plan, the shooters after the one-month training in Suhl, Germany, were to participate in the Olympic Games Test Event in Tokyo, Japan. And then they had to play two world cups in June in Germany and Azerbaijan before the Olympics.

But the coronavirus resulted in the cancellation of these events and the postponement of Tokyo Olympics.

The NRAP official said that the delay in the Olympics would be converted into an opportunity for these shooters to prepare them far better.

“We are making all-out efforts to win a medal for Pakistan in Olympics,” he said, adding that the shooters had achieved quota places without any support from the government.

The training in Germany helped the shooters a lot and they now want the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to arrange more such tours for them.

“I am practising hard for a good show at the Tokyo Olympics next year but I need more training from international coaches to improve further,” said Ghulam Mustafa Bashir of Navy.

“I learned a lot from the training camp in Germany earlier this year and I am hoping to get more such training but we need support from the government,” he added.

Army’s Gulfam Joseph said that he learned many new things in Germany and had improved a lot. “I think we still need two or three more training camps of this level so that we can win medals at the Olympics,” said Gulfam.

Army’s Khalil Akhtar said that the one-month training in Germany really helped him. “We need more such training camps at international level,” said Khalil.

He added that they could easily win medals in the Olympics next year if they were provided with such training opportunities before the Olympics.

Though the quota events for the Tokyo Olympics are now closed, there is one chance to qualify for the Olympics on the basis of international rankings at the end of the qualification cycle.

“We will try our best to send our talented shooter Usman Chand to as many international events as possible to help him achieve this qualification,” said Javaid Lodhi of NRAP.

The executive vice-president of the association added that Usman would get good rankings if he performed well even in just one event. “Hence, we are quite hopeful of getting one more shooter from Pakistan into the Olympics.”