‘There will be fans at Tour de France’

PARIS: The coronavirus pandemic has forced the rescheduling of the Tour de France away from its traditional summer slot that sees millions of French and tourists alike swarming to watch cycling’s greatest race.

But Tour director Christian Prudhomme has vowed that some fans will be accommodated when the delayed 2020 Grande Boucle gets under way in Nice on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has played havoc with sporting events and current French government law limits gatherings to 5,000.

“Yes, the public will have access to the Tour de France,” Prudhomme told AFP in an interview.

“But there will be screening areas at the start and finish areas to allow the current government maximum of 5,000 fans.

“Screening will also be in place in the 20-or-so climbs and passes,” Prudhomme added, explaining that “in certain places, only people on foot, by bicycle or who come on public transport set up by the hosting towns or villages can go to the passes”.

Health and safety protocols for riders and teams involve them being kept in a bubble and tested several times, with the smallest possible interaction between respective bubbles.

Two tonnes of handgel distributed over 60 points, mandatory wearing of facemasks at the start and finish areas and all zones run by organising company ASO are also measures being taken.