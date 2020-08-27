Asif faces action for spat with bowler in CPL

LAHORE: Pakistan batsman Asif Ali is facing disciplinary action after he swatted his bat within centimeters of bowler Keemo Paul’s face during the CPL match between Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

According to information received here, Asif reacted strongly as he was given a send-off by Paul. He objected as he was going towards the dressing room after his 3-run knock. The tension was noticed as Paul dismissed Asif to reduce the Tallawahs to 49 for 3.

Paul appeared to be mocking him as he was walking back. Asif responded in a bizarre manner, apparently giving a backhand swat of his bat in the bowler’s direction, narrowly missing his face.