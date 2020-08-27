Doping offences: Body to ascertain athletes’ awareness level

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has formed a probe committee to look into the circumstances that led to three national athletes being banned for doping.

Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Naeem and Samiullah all tested positive for performance enhancing drugs during the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year and were banned for four years each.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) might also face sanctions for failing to take measures to educate athletes on doping.

The probe committee includes Muhammad Shafiq (convener), Javaid Shamshad Lodhi, Dr Meesaq Rizvi, Dr Lubna Sibtain and Major (r) Majid Waseem (secretary).

The terms of reference of the committee shall be: to ascertain the awareness level of athletes about doping controls and use of medicine; to ascertain measures to enhance doping controls and procedures as per Wada code; to examine in depth dope control measures adopted by NSFs; to ascertain effectiveness of internal doping controls established by AFP; to ascertain why internal doping controls of AFP were breached; to ascertain the exact number of doping tests carried out by AFP in the last three years; to fix responsibility upon the person(s) involved, if any except athletes (banned by the anti-doping organization of 13th South Asian Games); to recommend measures for future course of action; to ascertain necessary information/data related to measures of doping control in the last five years by the Anti-Doping Organization of Pakistan and other actions taken to mitigate the risk of doping control violation(s) in Pakistan.

A source in the POA said that the association’s decision has full backing of international bodies and relevant authorities in Nepal.