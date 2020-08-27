Azhar satisfied with team performance

LAHORE: Skipper Azhar Ali has said that Pakistan played good cricket throughout the series against England and that he looked forward to carrying the positives into future series.

Speaking to reporters in an online session after the third Test ended in a draw, he said they tried their best to win the series. “Unfortunately we couldn’t achieve the target,” he said.

However, he said he was satisfied with the overall performance of the team. “We played good cricket throughout, this is what we heard from our team management and other people here. There are a lot of positives besides a few negatives but our focus is to go ahead with our strong points and learn from our mistakes,” said Azhar.

He said he never thought of stepping down from his role as the captain despite criticism over his form and leadership. “No, I remained focussed on this series. This consideration never entered my mind,” he said, replying to a query. “Yes, there was pressure but I was focussed on my performances. After we lost the first Test, as captain I had to bear the pressure and criticism,” he added.

“But I vowed to turn it around with my performances and the amount of experience we had in our team management also helped us get over the first Test defeat and move on,” Azhar said.

“In 2016 also, I faced problems in England. But I modified my stance and it worked for me,” Azhar said.

The 35-year-old said that Asad Shafiq did not have a productive series, but he would be supported. He praised Babar Azam for batting with authority. “Asad didn’t have a good series but we will continue to back him as he had two good series previous to coming to England. Babar batted with authority in the series and I think you can’t expect a batsman to score big runs all the time,” the 81-Test veteran added.