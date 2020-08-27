Indus Motors to augment production to 80,000 units

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company will augment annual production to 80,000 cars in next six months as demand is seen rising following ease of lockdown related to coronavirus, the company said.

Indus Motors told analysts that manufacturing operations of the company are currently running on single shift, which will be enhanced to double shift – capacity of 66,000 units – from September, thereby reducing the current delivery/lead time on all models in the market.

“The annual plant capacity will further be increased up to 80,000 units on double shift basis in upcoming 3-6 months as CapEx (capital expenditure) incurred in paint shop is in final stages,” said analyst Hammad Akram at Topline Research, who attended the briefing.

“Post lockdown, demand for new cars saw a positive trend on the back of pent-up demand, higher consumerism and low interest rates. The positive demand for new cars is being witnessed across all models, which is expected to continue in FY21.”

Akram said the management of Indus Motors, known for its flagship Toyota brand, expects the total market size for new car sales to reach 185,000 units in the current fiscal year of 2020/21 and it can further increase to 200,000 units if momentum continues. Passenger car sales in FY20 dropped 54 percent to 96,455 units due to a sluggish economy that was further hurt by lockdown.

“Going forward, the management expects that there will be no case of cannibalization between its different variants of Yaris and Corolla as both are different segment cars,” Akrams said. The initial customer response on Yaris has been above expectations and management expects Yaris to be a major contributor towards total sales of the company.