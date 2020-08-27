External debt, liabilities increase 6pc to $113 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities increased 6.1 percent to $112.8 billion during the last fiscal year of 2019/20 as the government increasingly relied on foreign support to finance twin deficits, the central bank’s data showed on Wednesday.

The rise in the external debt and liabilities was mainly driven by higher loan disbursements from multilateral donors and the International Monetary Fund.

The debt and liabilities made up 46 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in FY2020 compared with 45.7 percent in FY2019.

Most of the increase in the external debt and liabilities stemmed from the public external debt, which surged 4.7 percent to $87.8 billion as of June-end, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Current account deficit narrowed 78 percent to $2.9 billion in July-June FY2020.

That was compared to $13.4 billion in the previous year.

Increased borrowing from bilateral and commercial loans and Chinese disbursements added to the country’s foreign debt in the period under review.

The SBP’s data showed that long-term foreign debt stood at $68.7 billion as of June-end up from $66.5 billion a year earlier. Debt accumulated through multilateral sources rose to $30.8 billion from $27.788 billion.

Loans from bilateral sources stood at $13.4 billion compared with $12.7 billion in the previous year.

Debt obtained through the International Monetary Fund was $7.6 billion in FY2020. It amounted to $5.6 billion in FY2019.

The government paid $14.5 billion in external debt servicing during FY2020, an increase of 25.8 percent, compared with the previous year.

The government paid $11.3 billion as principal amount whereas the remaining $3.2 billion was paid as interest.

The increased payments show the government’s high-cost of borrowings in the last fiscal year.

The government received a total of $1.7 billion from the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Bank and $1.3 billion from Chinese banks in June. These inflows came in to address the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The IMF also disbursed Pakistan an emergency loan of $1.39 billion in April.

Analysts said remittances, foreign direct investment and inflows from international financial institutions are improving the country's foreign reserves, which now stand at $19.6 billion.

Exports sector that was already poorly performing was adversely hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

Despite repayment of $1 billion to Saudi Arabia during the month, the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves have continued to improve to stand at $12.6 billion mainly on the back of offsetting inflows from China.