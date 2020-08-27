Stocks rally for third day led by banks, oils

Stocks on Wednesday winged their way further upward piloted by banks and oil stocks amid renewed bets that a downward revision of the policy rate was on cards given the inflationary trends in the country, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 1.41 percent or 569.77 points to close at 40,862.59 points and its KSE-30 index jumped 1.43 percent or 249.82 points to end at 17,689.62 points level.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Bullish trend continued led by oil and energy stocks amid surging global crude oil prices”.

Strong rupee, approval for $200 million rupee bonds issuance through ADB, and likely positive of outcome of SBP approved overseas Pakistan Roshan Digital accounts for non-resident stock market investors fueled the rally, he added.

Of 416 active scrips, 247 moved up, 150 down, and 19 ended unchanged.

Volumes slightly eased to 507.996 million shares from 535.068 million on Tuesday.

Arif Rehman, head of research at Fortune Securities, said, “The index jumped 601 points with banking sector taking the lead”.

As the concerns around the future rollover mitigated with half the week gone, investors once again shifted attention to value, still available in the market, he said.

“August provisional numbers for cement dispatches also showed a mild slowdown compared with July as monsoon season hampers construction activities across the country,” Rehman added.

However, he said, macroeconomic numbers kept investor sentiment bullish with current account deficit for July posting a surplus led by some recovery in exports, stable imports and refreshingly high remittance numbers.

Shahab Farooq, director research at brokerage Next Capital, said, “The market maintained upward momentum led primarily by big banks”.

He said energy stocks also performed well during the session, while Wednesday’s activity could well be attributed to value buying in select stocks, adding, the overall activity in the market was also very healthy.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said, “The market remained bullish during the session despite the rejection of FATF related bills in the senate later in the Tuesday evening”.

He said the benchmark index marked an intra-day high of 40,895 points, because financial results of different companies came largely in line with the market expectation amid strong participation in the infrastructure and construction sectors.

“Investors participated bullishly in the oil stocks after uncertainty over the oil facility from Saudi Arabia subsided and a hike in international crude oil prices,” Khalid said.

The major gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs698.99 to close at Rs10,199/share, and Colgate Palmolive, securing Rs187.70 to finish at Rs2767.68/share, while Nestle Pakistan, down Rs220.67 to close at Rs6,006./share, and Phillip Morris Pakistan, losing Rs84.97 to close at Rs1525.03/share, were the top losers.

Pakistan Refinery was the volume leader with 48.992 million shares, gaining Rs0.28 to end at Rs18.34/share, whereas Azgard Nine was at the bottom in terms of turnover with 12.673 million shares, securing Rs0.63 to end at Rs18.01/share.