Myanmar expands Rakhine virus lockdown

YANGON: Myanmar expanded a lockdown in conflict-wracked Rakhine state to cover four more townships on Wednesday, halting the movement of about 1 million people as the number of coronavirus cases climbs steadily.

One hundred new infections were confirmed across Myanmar in the last 24 hours -- bringing the total to 574 -- with the northwestern state registering the bulk.

Rakhine is one of the poorest states in the country, with substandard healthcare facilities and a lack of access to education in some remote parts. It is also home to about 130,000 Rohingya Muslims displaced by conflict and confined to camps under what Amnesty International describes as "apartheid" conditions.

Another 150,000 displaced ethnic Rakhine are scattered across the state having fled clashes between Myanmar’s military and ethnic Rakhine insurgents.

State capital Sittwe has been under lockdown and an overnight curfew since the weekend, and on Wednesday the order was extended to four townships elsewhere -- Kyaukphyu, An, Taungup and Thandwe.

"People from the said four townships... are to stay only in their homes," said the order published in state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar, adding that only authorised vehicles would be allowed to provide transport.

Exceptions include civil servants and factory workers, and only one member of each household may step out for essential shopping. The sharp jump in coronavirus cases comes as the country prepares for elections, raising concerns that the November 8 poll date could be impacted. Rakhine state has long been a flashpoint for ethnic and religious conflict.