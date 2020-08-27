close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 27, 2020

Berlin protest

World

AFP
August 27, 2020

BERLIN: The city of Berlin on Wednesday banned a planned weekend protest against coronavirus rules, drawing outrage from the far-right AfD party and spurring calls for "resistance". City authorities cited health concerns as the reason for their decision not to allow Saturday´s demo, saying they feared participants would not adhere to hygiene precautions like keeping the required 1.5 metres (five feet) apart.

Latest News

More From World