Insect spray chemical can kill virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: A chemical used in insect repellent can kill the strain of coronavirus that causes Covid-19, according to a preliminary study by Britain´s defence laboratory published on Wednesday. Scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) found that Citriodiol, the active ingredient in repellents such as Mosi-guard, had anti-viral properties if mixed with the virus in the liquid phase and on a test surface.