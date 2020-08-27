Penguin parade is live-stream hit!

MELBOURNE: A nightly penguin parade live-streamed from a deserted Australian park has become an online lockdown hit, with hundreds of thousands tuning in to watch the cute creatures waddle back to their burrows from the sea.

Before the pandemic, going to watch the penguin colonies on Phillip Island, about two hours’ drive from Melbourne, was a major tourist draw. But with the region under lockdown after a resurgence in coronavirus cases, the island’s conservation park launched "Live Penguin TV" on Facebook and YouTube -- attracting a first-night audience of nearly 800,000 on Wednesday, it said.