close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 27, 2020

Penguin parade is live-stream hit!

World

AFP
August 27, 2020

MELBOURNE: A nightly penguin parade live-streamed from a deserted Australian park has become an online lockdown hit, with hundreds of thousands tuning in to watch the cute creatures waddle back to their burrows from the sea.

Before the pandemic, going to watch the penguin colonies on Phillip Island, about two hours’ drive from Melbourne, was a major tourist draw. But with the region under lockdown after a resurgence in coronavirus cases, the island’s conservation park launched "Live Penguin TV" on Facebook and YouTube -- attracting a first-night audience of nearly 800,000 on Wednesday, it said.

Latest News

More From World