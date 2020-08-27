Berlin protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: The city of Berlin on Wednesday banned a planned weekend protest against coronavirus rules, drawing outrage from the far-right AfD party and spurring calls for "resistance". City authorities cited health concerns as the reason for their decision not to allow Saturday´s demo, saying they feared participants would not adhere to hygiene precautions like keeping the required 1.5 metres (five feet) apart.