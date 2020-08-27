close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
AFP
August 27, 2020

Offensive word scrapped from Agatha’s novel

World

AFP
August 27, 2020

PARIS: The French translation of Agatha Christie’s mystery novel "And Then There Were None" will change its title to remove an offensive word which was already dropped from the British edition decades ago, broadcaster RTL reported on Wednesday.

The title "Dix Petits Negres", or "Ten Little Niggers" will become "Ils Etaient Dix" or "They Were Ten", it said, quoting the publisher.

The decision to change the French title of one of the best-selling novels by the "Queen of Crime" was taken by her great-grandson James Prichard, who heads the company that owns the literary and media rights to Christie’s works. He told RTL that the book, first published in Britain in 1939 under the title "Ten Little Niggers" after a minstrel song, came from a time when such language was common.

