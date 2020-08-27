close
August 27, 2020

Extraordinary inequality

Newspost

 
Rising inflation has made it difficult for people to live their lives comfortably. Unfortunately, our leaders who live a great and comfortable life don’t understand the problems that the poor face on a daily basis.

Across Pakistan, salaries are quite low. During the last six months, prices of essential commodities have increased significantly. The government-mandated lockdown in the country also had a negative impact on the income of many households. Parents cannot even afford the tuition fee of their children. The authorities need to do something in this regard and provide some relief to people.

Mehjabeen Munir

Turbat

