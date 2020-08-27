The price of their job

Through their joint statement that highlights the online abuse that women journalists face almost daily, a group of women journalists have said that they have had enough. Journalists – especially women journalists – endure vile abuse just for doing their jobs. The courageous stand taken by women journalists must lead to an actionable outcome. However, such an outcome will require unity among our ranks. The issue is just too important to become a casualty of disagreements. Everyone who has raised their voice is a thorough professional dedicated to strengthening journalism and protecting Pakistanis’ constitutional right of freedom of expression. The differences visible today can be bridged tomorrow if our journalists sit together and find a way that addresses all concerns. It is hoped that these strong, brave, courageous and professional women will build a united front to ensure that trolling through abuse and slander comes to an end.

Abdullah Zahid

Karachi