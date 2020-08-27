Upload the details

A few years back, Radio Pakistan used to broadcast in foreign and regional languages such as Hindi, Bangla, Chinese, Sinhalese, Tamil, Dari, Gujrati, Nepali and English through shortwave transmitters. However, all transmission was shifted to the Radio Pakistan website for live web streaming purpose and discontinued on shortwave. It is really surprising to note that no details of such broadcast are stated on the website because of which visitors cannot find the time of the transmission.

At a time when Pakistan is struggling to build its positive image in the country, we need programmes in foreign languages to reach a wider audience. Radio Pakistan officials are requested to note this shortcoming and upload a proper schedule on the website.

Aslam Javaid

Lahore