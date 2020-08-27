A right, not luxury

Marriabad is a beautiful town in Quetta and home to the region’s Hazara community. For the last several months, residents have been facing acute water shortage. The daily supply of water through pipelines is hardly for one hour, which proves insufficient. It has compelled people to purchase water from the tanker mafia who charge up to Rs3000 for one tank.

It has made it difficult for people to manage the fundamental resource of life in the area. We urge the authorities to ensure the supply of adequate water to people.

Sami Sahil Baloch

Quetta