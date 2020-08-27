Fight polio

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It was in the 1970s when the health authorities warned parents about the irreversible effects of polio through a TV ad. The ad was shown in such a manner that many parents made an extra effort to get their children vaccinated. To curb the spread of polio in Pakistan, similar polio campaigns should be run on the TV.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi