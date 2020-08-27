close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
Fight polio

Newspost

 
It was in the 1970s when the health authorities warned parents about the irreversible effects of polio through a TV ad. The ad was shown in such a manner that many parents made an extra effort to get their children vaccinated. To curb the spread of polio in Pakistan, similar polio campaigns should be run on the TV.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

