Migrants in peril

Migrants from North Africa and the Middle East attempting to reach Europe find themselves in greater peril than ever before because of new restrictions put in place by the EU and their partners. These restrictions essentially prevent migrants from using routes lying close to Western Spain. As a result, they must travel north across the Atlantic towards the Canary Islands and then onwards. These are perilous waters and the weak boats they travel in are more likely to succumb to disaster. Migrants who face hazardous political or often still worse economic situations in their home countries have been increasingly denied permission to land in either European countries or the US, which has put in place particularly tough conditions against the entry of migrants. Other countries have done much the same. As a result, people who seek escape are left in desperation. Many attempt to make dangerous journeys across oceans and seas aboard rickety vessels which do not offer them sufficient support or protection. In the past the result has, at certain times, been disaster. Recently Spain stopped a boat carrying mainly Moroccan refugees near the Canary Islands because it feared it may capsize and because the travel was illegal.

So desperate are refugees and migrants to gain a better life for themselves and their children that they are likely to continue to risk all kinds of dangers in order to leave their own homelands. Most of the refugees come from poor African countries or from war-stricken zones such as Syria and Iraq. There have also been reports of refugees from Yemen trying to join the tide of those seeking a new life in other homes. The lack of support from the rest of the world for these people who sometimes find themselves in enormous danger because of poverty or sect or ethnicity is appalling. We need a more humane attitude towards migrants and a willingness to accept that these people can simply not take the risk of staying within their own home territories. There is plenty of space elsewhere for them. Only a lack of will to accept them.

In a world that is extremely inequitable in terms of the wealth of nations and the individuals within them, immigration and migration of all kinds is inevitable. While there are no definite figures, millions migrate illegally from Pakistan each year. This is likely to continue around the world. A way has to be found to make routes safer for migrants to offer them a passage to places where they can be secure and where their children can be ensured better futures.