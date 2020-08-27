Army, Rangers assist in relief efforts in rain-hit Karachi

KARACHI: More than 70 relief and rescue teams of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh were assisting Karachi’s civil administration in relief efforts on Wednesday after various localities of the city were inundated following heavy monsoon rains.

In a tweet, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar tweeted that Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa directed the Karachi Corps to step up flood relief operations to assist affected people due to recent rains in interior Sindh and Karachi. “Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care,” he quoted the Army chief as saying.

According to a separate ISPR statement, due to heavy rains in Karachi, part of its current sixth monsoon spell, many of the localities got badly affected with situation getting aggravated due to the downpour in Kirthar range, leading to the overflow of Lath and Thado dams in the suburbs causing severe flooding in Malir River bank, affecting many of the residential areas as well as causeways, bypasses and main thoroughfares.

To address the situation, Pakistan Army engineers were said to have developed 200m long and four-feet high barrier, a makeshift arrangement to avoid flooding of the M9, ensuring proper regulation of water.

Moreover, three different teams of Pakistan Army engineers were deployed along Mehran drain to avert its spillover and ensure that the K-Electric grid station may not be inundated.