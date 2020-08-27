Gen Bajwa ‘calmed the hype’ around Saudi tensions

LONDON: A commentary published on the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI)’s website has credited Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for taking the Saudi-Pakistan relationship out of the personal domain into the institutional and for calming relations between both countries in recent days.

The piece written by Kamal Alam says Gen Bajwa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman have “brought realism into the relationship, one which goes beyond just slogans of brotherhood and history. And that will be a source of strength for the future of both countries”.

“General Bajwa has steered the institutional relationship away from personalities and one-man shows. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has done much the same. This has led to the first-ever private-led investment by a Saudi entity in Pakistan.

The analysis said Gen Bajwa has worked to make the close military cooperation develop into a broader corporate relationship on a more equitable basis, rather than one of aid and dependence.

It said: “Bajwa had earlier also fixed Pakistan’s relationship with the UAE which had stalled since Pakistan refused to assist the UAE in military operations in Yemen. Prior to Bajwa’s visit to the UAE there had been a freeze in all UAE-Pakistan diplomatic activity.

“Bajwa visited Riyadh immediately after the media uproar and assured the Saudis that there is no danger of any Pakistani participation in the anti-Saudi alliance.”

“There have been some question marks about this alliance as a result of various regional changes, such as the Qatari, Malaysian and Turkish embrace of Pakistan and the anti-Saudi stance which such realignments may imply. However, despite the hype, there can be no rupture in this alliance.”

The analysis said that the growing Turkish and Malaysian influence on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has not gone unnoticed in Riyadh. It said: “Imran Khan has repeatedly said that his political heroes are Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

“Imran Khan sees Pakistan as a democratic Islamic country and wants to replicate the economic success that underpinned Turkey and Malaysia’s rise ... The Saudis do not object to Pakistan’s bilateral ties with Turkey or Malaysia, however do not want Pakistan to be part of Erdogan’s regional meddling in Arab affairs...”