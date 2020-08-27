Protesters demand release of Mir Shakil-ur Rahman

LAHORE/PESHAWAR/RAWALPINDI: Members of the journalist fraternity across the country have sought the release of the Jang-Geo Group Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, as they continued their protest against his unlawful and unjust arrest and the coercive tactics against the largest media group of the country.

The workers of the Jang-Geo Group along with a cross-section of journalist organisations, members of the civil society and political workers on Tuesday said the free press is an ally of the public that stands up against authoritarian governments. The free press is mostly perceived by governments as the enemy for failing to subscribe their sanctioned truth and conducting its independent editorial policies. Once again on Tuesday, in Peshawar the protesters gathered outside the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV offices at the Khyber Super Market to demand Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s immediate release.

They carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of freedom of expression and condemning Mir Shakil’s incarceration for the last over five months. They also raised slogans against the PTI-led government and the NAB for victimising the Jang Group and its chief.

In Rawalpindi, a similar protest of journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group demanded the honourable and unconditional release of the Editor-in-Chief.

Addressing the protest, Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers’ Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said they had not only been struggling to foil the conspiracies against their Group but also for the freedom of media.

In Lahore, while holding a demonstration outside the Jang offices, the workers of Jang, Geo and The News said there was no progress in investigations into the charges regarding a 34-year-old property exchange case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman nor a single case was registered yet.

They termed it a blatant attack on media freedom, shouted slogans against the regime and condemned the illegal and anti-media tactics of the NAB. They threatened to launch an anti-government movement across the country, if he was not released.