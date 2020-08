Two shot dead in protest-hit US city of Kenosha

KENOSHA, United States: Two people were shot dead on Tuesday night in the US city of Kenosha as groups clashed during protests over the police shooting of a black man.

Violence broke out as hundreds of protesters marched for a third night in the Wisconsin city after Jacob Blake was seen in video footage being shot several times at point-blank range by a white police officer. Blake was trying to get into his car, with his three children inside, when he was shot on Sunday. The most recent police shooting of an African American has sparked renewed outrage and protests in US cities, including New York and Minneapolis, as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Kenosha police department said local officers, along with assisting agencies, responded to reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims shortly before midnight.

“The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet, adding the investigation was “active and ongoing.” Earlier, footage was posted online showing people running through the streets of Kenosha as gunshots rang out, while other videos showed wounded men lying on the ground.

The police statement said: “Investigators are aware of the social media videos being circulated regarding this incident.” The majority of protests have passed off peacefully, though some demonstrators also burned cars and buildings on Sunday and Monday nights in Kenosha.