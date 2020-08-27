Punjab govt expands ‘micro smart’ lockdowns

LAHORE: The Punjab government expanded its “micro smart lockdowns” in several cities of the province from Wednesday to minimise the danger of the coronavirus pandemic.

The province reported 75 new Covid-19 cases and one new death on Wednesday. The country saw 483 fresh coronavirus cases over a 24-hour-period, a slight increase from the previous day’s 450, according to official figures. The countrywide death toll hit 6,267 after 12 more people succumbed to the disease.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, the targeted lockdowns have been implemented in eight areas of Lahore. Restrictions have also been imposed in areas of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Attock and Sialkot.

Geo News reported that a total of 33 areas in the aforementioned cities under the micro smart restrictions — affecting over 3,700 people.

“Micro smart lockdown has been declared to limit the movement of residents in the most affected places and it could protect the citizens of other areas from Covid-19,” the spokesperson said. “The danger of coronavirus has yet not been eliminated so precautionary measures can protect oneself from the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said total active coronavirus cases across the country are 8,987. No coronavirus patient is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. Almost 113 ventilators are occupied across the country out of the 1,920 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients.

Around 735 hospitals are equipped with Covid-19 facilities with 1,097 patients admitted across the country.