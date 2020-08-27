Pakistan invites Abdullah to discuss Afghan peace process

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah and invited the Afghan leader to Pakistan to discuss the Afghan peace process and forging closer ties between the two countries.

Their telephone discussion comes a day after a delegation of the Afghan Taliban met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the ongoing efforts to bring peace to war ravaged Afghanistan.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office, during the call the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations, which are based on commonalities of faith and culture, shared history, and fraternal bonds between the two peoples.

Highlighting Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process, the Prime Minister stressed that the Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive political settlement, contributing to durable peace, security and prosperity in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan looks forward to the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations at the earliest,” the press release quoted the Prime Minister as saying. He underlined his long-standing belief that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

The Prime Minister extended best wishes to Abdullah as chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and expressed the hope that the council would successfully achieve its objectives.

He also reiterated the invitation to Abdullah to visit Pakistan at the earliest to share perspectives on advancing the Afghan peace process and forging closer ties between the two countries.

In a tweet, Abdullah thanked Prime Minister Khan. “In a phone call with HE Imran Khan, I appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace process. We reiterated on the unique opportunity to reduce violence, start InshaAllah talks and pursue a path to a dignified and durable peace. I thanked the PM for invitation, and [will] visit Pakistan in near future.”