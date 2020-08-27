35 booked for staging procession without approval

MANSEHRA: Police have booked around 35 persons and arrested seven of them for staging a procession at College Doraha without any prior approval from the administration and police.

Bashir Khan, deputy superintendent of police, told reporters here on Wednesday that the police and district administration had approved processions and Majalis in consultations with the Shia and Sunny Ulema and a schedule was also circulated earlier but 35 people challenged the writ of the government and took out the procession in breach of the law.

“The police are supposed to provide security to the processions across the district during the Muharram but in such a situation where a procession is taken out without prior approval may possibly create a law and order situation,” said Khan. He said that organisers of the procession, identified as Shahzad Shah, his brother Shahbaz Shah and five others, were arrested and raids were being carried out for the arrests of others booked under the same section of law.