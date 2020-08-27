SCCI asks govt to resolve issues of goods carriers

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has asked the provincial government to resolve the issues being faced by the goods carriers.

According to a press release, the office-bearers of local goods carriers association at a meeting with SCCI President Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz at the Chamber House raised their problems.

The association’s office-bearers including Hassan Mehmood Jan, Naveed Hussain, Sirajuddin, Akhtar Gul, Saeedullah, Sakhi Jan and Din Akbar Khan and others were present at the meeting. The members of the delegation informed the meeting about the reservations of the goods carriers. They alleged that the police and customs intelligence department officials conducted raids on the pretext of examining goods documents.

Maqsood Pervaiz added that business activities were adversely affected by the coronavirus lockdown so the government should facilitate the traders instead of creating more problems for them. Maqood Pervaiz assured the goods carriers that he would take up their issues with relevant government departments. He said the SCCI had always played a pivotal role in getting the problems the business community resolved. The association members delegation thanked the SCCI president for his willingness to help resolve their issues.