25 arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: District administration has arrested 25 people during a crackdown in Mir Ali Bazaar on Wednesday.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, the administration conducted an operation in which 25 people were arrested for overcharging, adulteration and insanitary conditions in the marketplace.
A spokesman for the district administration said operation in other bazaars of the district were still underway.