Thu Aug 27, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2020

25 arrested

Peshawar

MIRANSHAH: District administration has arrested 25 people during a crackdown in Mir Ali Bazaar on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, the administration conducted an operation in which 25 people were arrested for overcharging, adulteration and insanitary conditions in the marketplace.

A spokesman for the district administration said operation in other bazaars of the district were still underway.

