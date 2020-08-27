Strike against official’s manhandling

TIMERGARA: The employees of Local Government and Rural Development Department in Dir Lower observed a token strike for the third consecutive day on Wednesday to condemn the manhandling of an official at the hands of a lawmaker in Mardan.

They express solidarity with the assistant director of the Local Government and Rural Development Department Mardan, who was allegedly manhandled by a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker.

The employees wore black armbands to condemn the incident. In a letter addressed to director general Local Government and Rural Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 19, Assistant Director Fazlullah alleged that the MPA barged into his office along with his supporters and used abusive language. Fazlullah asked the director general Local Government to relieve him from the additional charge as he was unable to perform his duty.